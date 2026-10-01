Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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SummerGink's avatar
SummerGink
8hEdited

This essay couldn’t come at a better moment for my sanity. For the past two nights, PBS News Hour has devoted time to what seems to me to be a version of Rodney King’s “can’t we all just get along”. The first night, they had the supposedly lone liberal of Fox’s “The Five” talking about her new book on how to disagree. She said - several times - that the difference is that liberals “take politics seriously” while the other side “doesn’t take politics seriously” but then later on said they “play the long game”. I have no idea what the hell she was talking about. The second night, they had the (GOP) governor of Utah talking about HIS book on how to disagree. He said he disagrees with President Trump all the time but that they’ve been able to work together on things that are good for “the nation” and for his state, like saving the Great Salt Lake. His appearance seems to be an attempt to burnish his reputation as someone who “crosses the aisle”. Here I am, yelling at the TV, asking, “Are you trying to tell me I have to be a good listener to people who espouse fascism? Would you tell the German Jews in the 1930s they needed to learn how to disagree with the Nazis?” So thank you, Mike, for reminding me that it is not a level playing field where people can just disagree. One side simply does not believe in reality and believes you work the same way which is its excuse for not believing in reality. “Learning to disagree” is not going to solve this problem.

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Myra Greenwood's avatar
Myra Greenwood
11h

They are lying and they know it. They have been trained at it since being young by their parents and religious leaders. One lie supports the others and it continues until it is a spider web. Yes it is deranged.

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