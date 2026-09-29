Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Jennifer Anderson's avatar
Jennifer Anderson
21m

They were never respectable, they were just really good at hiding the ball while their fifty year plan to take over slowly was turning up the temperature of the boiling water. They thought Trump was the force that could finalize the take over and that they had seized the culture from the vibes post the 2024 election. Now they are get to reap what they sowed. A huge steaming pile of shit.

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