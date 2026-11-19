I must confess one of my favorite pastimes is following conflicts within the political commentariat. Watching people defend their reputation and good name gives you a lot of clues about what’s going on in their mind. And this week has delivered for me, as I have been indisposed and away from my regular writing.

A week ago, Sarah Longwell told a room full of Democrats in Denver that the Never Trumpers were now “just kind of libs just like the rest of you.” Jonah Goldberg answered on X that “Always Trump and Never Trump became two sides of the same coin.” Longwell’s rejoinder was that the anti-anti-Trumpers “all knew Harris would be better for the country than Trump” and “for weird factional reasons refused to say so.” Goldberg replied that “Kamala Harris would have been better than Trump, happy to say it.” He would not “become a partisan for her and spin for her,” because “I don’t want to be a partisan hack.”

Then Goldberg laid out his case in his newsletter. It opens with Rich Lowry telling a dinner in 2016 that National Review was “not the RNC.” Goldberg wrote in Paul Ryan rather than vote for Trump, and he lost “friends, money, and opportunities” for refusing to act as though he worked for the Republican National Committee. The two-sides line, he explains, never meant that Trump and his opponents were morally equivalent. It meant that both had adopted what Whittaker Chambers called the “Popular Front mind,” in which victory over the enemy justifies everything. He also notes that Longwell and Bill Kristol launched a PAC, and Longwell runs a consulting business that has shared office space with the publication. On the conflict of interest, he is right.

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Both Longwell’s and Goldberg’s positions are highly principled positions intellectually, and I can steelman both. The question is what each costs ethically. In Politics as a Vocation, Max Weber argued that all ethically oriented conduct follows one of two maxims. The ethic of ultimate ends is captured by the religious formula “The Christian does rightly and leaves the results with the Lord.” The ethic of responsibility holds that “one has to give an account of the foreseeable results of one’s action.” Weber was careful to add that the first is not “identical with irresponsibility,” and that the second is not “identical with unprincipled opportunism.”

Goldberg lives by the first. To the extent he was a Republican in 2016, he writes, his view was Hamiltonian: “If we must have an enemy at the head of government, let it be one whom we can oppose, and for whom we are not responsible.” His definition of journalistic ethics, “Don’t write or say things you don’t believe to be true,” also concerns the integrity of the person acting, not the results.

Longwell lives by the second. Sarah Matthews put that ethic in a sentence this week when she asked, “What good are timeless principles if you’re unwilling to take meaningful action to defend them?” Goldberg’s answer is that this is “a prudential question, not a question of principle.” Weber rejected that distinction. An ethic that obliges you to answer for foreseeable results is a principle, and in an election decided by plurality, the foreseeable results come from exactly two candidates.

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The best case for Goldberg also comes from Weber. In Science as a Vocation, Weber argued that “politics is out of place in the lecture-room,” and that “whenever the man of science introduces his personal value judgment, a full understanding of the facts ceases.” A publication that refuses to campaign can tell its readers inconvenient things about both parties, and it keeps that ability after the election, when the people it would have campaigned for hold power. Goldberg makes a version of this argument himself: if the public distrusts the press because it believes the press pushes a partisan agenda, then restoring norms might mean “observing them even when they are politically inconvenient.” He has also paid for his independence. Five years ago he and Steve Hayes resigned from Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge, which Goldberg called “a significant financial hit for sure.”

But the same lecture says the rule ends at the classroom door. “When speaking in a political meeting about democracy, one does not hide one’s personal standpoint; indeed, to come out clearly and take a stand is one’s damned duty.” A columnist does not face a lecture hall whose audience, in Weber’s words, “has to remain silent.” Goldberg concedes that he “will make arguments” about what Democrats or Republicans should do, because “it’s what I do for a living.” His reticence applies only to what his readers should do with a comparison he has already made.

Trump, he concedes, is “worse in countless ways.” Harris would have been better. He writes that he “basically” agrees Longwell is right about Trump. That is the account of foreseeable results that Weber’s second ethic demands, and Goldberg has given it in full before declining to act on it. Someone who cannot tell which outcome is worse may leave the results with the Lord in good conscience. Someone who has said which outcome is worse is keeping his hands clean while it happens. Whatever one makes of that choice, it is not neutral, and a principled stance should admit what it costs.

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Goldberg’s Hamilton quotation comes from a letter to Theodore Sedgwick about John Adams, the nominee of Hamilton’s own party. By the end of that year, the election had deadlocked between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, and Federalists in the House were tempted to elevate Burr. Hamilton spent the winter writing letters to stop them. “In a choice of Evils let them take the least,” he told Harrison Gray Otis. “Jefferson is in every view less dangerous than Burr.” To Gouverneur Morris he wrote that “if there be a man in the world I ought to hate it is Jefferson,” and then: “But the public good must be paramount to every private consideration.” Faced with a rival he hated and a man he thought dangerous, Hamilton chose the rival and told his party to do the same.

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So Goldberg finds principle in sitting on his hands, refusing to pick a side even while he admits one side is worse than the other. Kristol’s call for a “New New Deal” leaves him “baffled,” coming from “a limited-government, free-market guy.” Goldberg quotes Kristol describing himself as “basically for a market system with a welfare state” and asks how committed Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed are to the “market system.” His book Liberal Fascism argued that progressive statism is a danger in its own right, and the Democratic Party favors higher taxes and more commercial regulation, positions he has spent a career opposing. His abstention ranks the survival of a distinct conservatism above the defeat of Trump and MAGA at the ballot box. That is a political position, and calling it journalism makes a judgment about ends look like a mere professional norm.

Goldberg lives inside the political commentary and free-market think tank ecosystems. He is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, as his author note records. Those institutions exist to advance the conservatism he defends, and the people a writer answers to shape his judgments the way a client list shapes Longwell’s.

From that position he reads Longwell’s and Miller’s drift toward a more mixed economy as a tell. “If you prioritize what policy positions would be right for Democrats (or Republicans) long enough,” he writes, “you convince yourself that those policy positions are simply right.” His demand is that anyone who changes their view of the role of government should “explain why and make the case on the merits.” Toward the people involved he is gracious. “There are good people at The Bulwark,” he writes, and “there’s no law that says you can’t change your mind.”

Both of them have made that case. Tim Miller said on his podcast that “I always worked for John Huntsman” and “I was always for the squishiest Republican possible, even when I was a Republican.” He started about as far toward the left edge of the Republican coalition as a person could reasonably start. Before Goldberg’s newsletter appeared, Longwell had already described her own movement as the result of “8 years of mainlining voter sentiment,” which persuaded her that “income inequality in America is doing immense harm.” Kristol’s “market system with a welfare state” describes the country Ronald Reagan governed, including Social Security and Medicare.

I have changed my economic views dramatically, coming from politics that could very fairly be described as neoliberal, and yes, seeing how the political economy reshaped around Trump informed an increasing openness to economic populism. I admit this. I defend it. The alleged quid pro quos between technology executives and this administration are information about how concentrated wealth converts into political power, and a view of markets that cannot take in that information has stopped learning. Goldberg treats that sequence, politics first and economics after, as evidence that a team has captured the mind. I think it is what happens to anyone who takes consequences seriously.

Goldberg asks his former allies to account for every change in their views. He does not ask himself to account for the foreseeable result of his abstention, which he has filed under prudence.

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I have made the conviction argument myself, defending moral witness against coalition arithmetic, and I still think witness holds a line that coalitions need. Weber did not think the two ethics were enemies in the end. He called them “not absolute contrasts but rather supplements,” and he described the mature person as one who, having weighed the consequences, “reaches the point where he says: ‘Here I stand; I can do no other.’”

Goldberg has reached that point before, as he and Hayes wrote that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible,” and that Carlson’s propaganda could lead Americans to act on it. That was a judgment about consequences; it cost him money and an audience, and it was the reasoning Hamilton used when he chose Jefferson over Burr.

Goldberg knows well which outcome is worse, and he knows well that in a two-party system his refusal to choose has a direction. Leaving the results with the Lord is a theological position. It turns out that the Lord does not vote.

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