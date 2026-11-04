Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Olivia Horbowy's avatar
Olivia Horbowy
2d

As a lawyer, I’d look at it this way: paying to settle a lawsuit is legal, and donating to a public project is legal. What turns either into a crime is a link: a specific outcome the payer intended to achieve, and an understanding that the money transfer was connected to it. Framing a transfer as a settlement or a donation doesn’t make it a safe harbor. Courts look at substance, not labels, and they know the practice of dressing an illegal act up as a legal one well.

So how do you measure that? You look at what was pending when the money moved, and whether the payment makes sense on its own terms. Why pay $16 million to settle a suit your own lawyers called meritless? What were the expected legal fees and reputational costs? How likely were you to lose or recover legal fees? And you look at where the money really went, because routing it to a presidential library or a ballroom doesn’t make it legal.

There are really two tests here. Toward shareholders, executives get wide latitude as long as they act in good faith with a business reason, even for decisions that are legal but shady. Under criminal law, the heart of the issue is intent: did they understand the money was buying a decision? Good faith doesn’t cover paying for an outcome. Personally, I’d argue we should expect more from CEOs paid hundreds of millions, though the law doesn’t set a higher bar. And the facts that point to intent, the emails, board minutes and calls, aren’t public. That’s what subpoenas, and eventually juries, are for.

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2 replies by Mike Brock and others
Michael's avatar
Michael
1dEdited

It could be considered protection money rather than a bribe. The implication was that Trump would try to destroy their businesses if they didn’t pay tribute. It’s like the local mafiosi demanding “protection money” from a local business, instead in this case it’s the president of the United States and major international corporations.

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