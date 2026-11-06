Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Suzanne White's avatar
Suzanne White
14h

I hope that the policy aim of benefiting the investor class at the expense of the working class and consumers will finally be dead and buried. Theories are too abstract. Intellectual elites like to play with them but what matters is how the effects are felt by people in the real world. Grotesque concentration of wealth and unconscionable inequality in living standards speak for themselves in a language most people can understand.

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Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
11h

Our passions today can employ reason to change our stance and framing such that our passions tomorrow will be different than would have occured for us if reason had not seen prior employment. Thus always passion and reason are in flux, not in the end two separable departments. We bootstrap reason with passion, and passion with reason, comingled.

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