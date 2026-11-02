Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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PDP's avatar
PDP
26m

I'm guessing that asking if Nazi Germany had a right to exist would be seen as tactless, and rather tasteless?

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
35m

arguably simpler to point out that no nation has a right to exist.

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