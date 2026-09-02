Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Dana F. Blankenhorn's avatar
Dana F. Blankenhorn
2h

So is Jon Ossoff. But AOC is female so let’s be sexist.

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1 reply by Mike Brock
James North's avatar
James North
2h

The right likes Mar-A-Lago plastic face. So, if they don't find her attractive, it's not an insult.

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