This is, after all, a philosophy blog, and belief is not moral license.

It rarely surfaces as an outright claim. It sits hidden inside the premises of the argument and in the general disposition of the commentator toward the man. He acted on what he truly believes; the last election was really stolen in his head, foreigners really do pay the tariffs in his head, and soon (maybe) — the war was won in his head; his conduct is therefore continuous with his mind, and his mind, whatever else may be said about it, is his own. From that unspoken concession hidden behind the words, the rest follows: the acts are lawful, or lawful enough, or at any rate the sort of thing the office absorbs — and the people still alarmed, the resistlibs, are the ones engaged in overreaction. Nobody really argues this out loud. It is the ground on which the arguing takes place. And whether the conviction is even real is a further question the disposition never asks. In some hands the pass is credulous; in more hands it is convenient — a posture adopted because it does work the arguer needs done, softening the man into a sincere primitive so the caste that credentials him need not answer for what he does. The sincerity is stipulated because the stipulation is useful, not because the interior has been examined and found in earnest.

Sarah Isgur has made a career of its respectable presentation, most recently in the form of a book-length assurance that the Supreme Court is doing better than its critics believe — the overreaction charge applied to the judiciary’s critics while the judiciary’s deference goes unexamined. We have written about her before, about the career that trained the maneuver, and what is on display in this genre deserves a name of its own: the sincerity pass. Concede the craziness, certify the belief, convert the act into ordinary politics — and then, the move that pays for the other three, relocate the pathology. The alarm is the problem. Trump was elected president. He’s allowed to do things. Calm down.

The philosophical error here is subtle and deep — and that’s exactly what these kinds of essays are for.

The claim runs: the sincerity of the belief places the act beyond the sphere of inquiry — as though the fourth wall of political argument had been reached, and the audience were being asked to admire the performance rather than judge the script. That structure has a lineage. Carl Schmitt argued that the legitimacy of a political act lies in the decision itself, in the sheer fact of a power-holder deciding — and the sincerity doctrine is decisionism wearing an interior face. Where Schmitt located legitimacy in the decision, the modern version locates it in the conviction of the decider, and the result is identical: whether the world is as the actor takes it to be drops out of the argument entirely. In an ordinary moral universe we do not reason this way, and the law knows it. Mens rea asks about intent and knowledge, about what you did and what you understood yourself to be doing — and no legal tradition has ever held that sincere fervor transmutes an act. The man who burns a house down believing it righteous arrives at the same charge as the one burning it for the insurance. What is novel about the present moment is that this elementary distinction is being marketed as sophistication, and that a credentialed class is doing the marketing.

The logic is a staircase disguised as a single step. He believes it. Belief implies good faith. Good faith implies legitimacy. Therefore alarm is hysteria. Every tread fails inspection, and the whole structure stands only because the failures are distributed. The hinge that matters most is the second one. Belief is a psychological state; good faith is a moral posture — one’s relationship to evidence, one’s willingness to revise, the care taken about what is true. The two differ as mood differs from virtue, and compressing them into one word is what lets the staircase be climbed in the dark.

Bernard Williams drew the governing distinction in Truth and Truthfulness: sincerity, the match between what you say and what you hold, and accuracy, the match between what you hold and what is. A politician can be perfectly sincere and perfectly wrong, and it is accuracy that bears the entire moral weight of the office, because the office exists to contain error. No amount of sincere belief in the seaworthiness of a ship changes what the hull does in the storm. The office of public trust is that hull.

The defense’s own counsel supplies a more direct demonstration that the sincerity pass fails on its own terms. The 2024 immunity ruling held that in dividing official from unofficial conduct, courts may not inquire into the President’s motives at all. Sit with what that means. When the law requires the interior placed beyond inquiry, the interior cannot then be offered in the public square as the act’s redemption. The legal doctrine forecloses the probing; the sincerity defense demands the probing; the same credentialed voices offer both, on alternating days, without apparent discomfort. A belief that must never be examined in court and must always be credited in conversation is being used as a credential to be displayed, where a genuine principle would treat it as a hypothesis to be examined.

Run the argument in the other direction and it dissipates on contact. A president who sincerely believed in confiscating handguns, or nationalizing the datacenters, would be exercising power legitimately by the same logic, and his opponents’ resistance would be the overreaction. The sincerity pass is never offered in that direction. A principle that applies only toward one coalition is a weapon shaped like a principle.

The dispensing works because the receiving end is primed for it, and the priming has a mechanism worth stating exactly. Political speech runs on two channels at once: the propositional, what the words claim, and the dispositional, what the delivery reveals about the speaker. The accountability apparatus of professional journalism attends to the first; the audience’s trust software attends almost entirely to the second. Fact-checkers scored the propositional channel and pronounced the man the most dishonest figure in public life; the audience scored the dispositional channel and concluded he was the only honest one. Both measurements were accurate. When his admirers call him an honest liar, they are not confused — they are reporting, in folk vocabulary, a channel divergence: the propositions are false, the disposition transparent. His exaggeration even cooperates, because an elastic lie announces its own elasticity, displaying rather than concealing the disposition underneath it — hostility to the old regime, promises of bigness, refusal of management. Those propositions were true. And the comparison class convicts itself: the teleprompter politician is ventriloquism in the literal sense, words authored by staff and delivered through glass, a surface engineered to conceal the speaker’s dispositions — which is precisely what a trust faculty evolved to catch concealed dispositions detects. Ask the audience why the canned man is lying and they cannot say, because his content may be perfectly accurate; what the software is flagging is persona-management, and it is flagging it correctly. The catastrophic step is the inference that follows: unmanufactured registers as truthful. Naturalness certifies the person. It certifies nothing about the propositions. As for his naturalness — forty years of tabloid performance, consolidated by now into something past performance, persona and man coterminous — that is the horror folded inside the comfort. He hides nothing, and what he hides nothing about is exactly the set of dispositions the office was built to filter out. The Sanders control case proves the software is sound: an unscripted politician who is also careful about truth trips the same response; the format is no lie. It took a consultant class thirty years of focus-grouped speechmaking to make naturalness so scarce in national politics that its sole possessor could monopolize the trust market whatever his content. They cleared the shelf of everyone who sounded like a person, then expressed shock when the one man who sounded like a person owned the shelf.

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There is one more layer, and it explains the pass’s purchase even among people who know better. To treat sincere belief as legitimating power is to adopt a view of the officeholder as a kind of political toddler — answerable for the authenticity of his feeling, exempt from every test of correspondence to reality. This is the soft bigotry of low expectations applied to the most powerful person on earth, and it infantilizes him in the guise of dignifying him. Worse, it removes the moral agent from the scene entirely, leaving an authentic force of personality — a force that cannot be reasoned with, because its grip on the truth is by hypothesis not the point. The pattern has a cousin in the courthouse’s treatment of police shootings, where he feared for his life, sincerely uttered, is asked to end the inquiry into whether the fear was reasonable — as though the sincerity of a fear settled the justice of what it did. The question that matters is what the evidence allows a sane man to believe, and whether the power he wields is answerable to that standard or exempted from it by the nature of its license.

It is no coincidence who keeps the sincerity pass in circulation. The caste that dispenses it — the proceduralist establishmentarians of the legal and media register, the ones with the law reviews and the book tours — is the same caste that spent thirty years building the political economy the current horror grew from. Theirs was the era of studied deference: to markets that could not fail, to an executive discretion that needed no watching, to the serene confidence that the machinery neutralizes whoever operates it. The horror arrived through the apertures that confidence left open. Now the same caste has discovered that deference had an epistemic form all along — the habit of treating power’s self-report as the relevant fact — and has set about dispensing it as analysis. Once it was trust the models, trust the norms, trust the grown-ups. The sincerity pass is the grown-ups trusting themselves. The incentive is structural, and it is exculpatory: if belief licenses power, then the decades of credentialed facilitation — the deference doctrines, the immunity briefs, the both-sides books — were never complicity, only professionalism. The people most committed to the sincerity pass are the people whose own record cannot survive its failure. A world in which conviction is no warrant is a world in which they have some explaining to do.

The settlement here is the oldest one the republic has, and it was unanimous the one time the Supreme Court stated it plainly. Freedom, Justice Owen Roberts wrote in 1940, embraces two concepts — freedom to believe and freedom to act. The first is absolute; the second, in the nature of things, cannot be. You have a right to hold the belief. You have no right to act on it outside the boundaries of law and community norms, and the consequences of doing so — legal where the law runs, social where it doesn’t — are not oppression but the price schedule of a free society, the mechanism by which belief stays free precisely because action stays answerable. The sincerity pass is an attempt to abolish that schedule for one man: belief absolute on the way in, consequences voided on the way out.

The mass version of the project ran for a decade in the open, under the banner that free speech means speech without consequences. The slogan always inverted the settlement. Free speech has exactly one term in that schedule — freedom from the state as your consequence. The rest of the schedule was always in force: the employer’s judgment, the community’s regard, the neighbor’s settled conclusion about what kind of man you are. What the slogan actually demanded was a subsidy: hold the unsavory view publicly and keep the steady employment, the platform, the standing. And the purpose of the decade is now legible in its result. The right built, the moment it held power, the most aggressive consequence machinery in living memory — an immigration judge fired roughly forty-eight hours after she flagged a due-process violation, removals under statutes from 1798, pressure campaigns against networks and law firms and universities. Speech without consequences was the bridgehead, never the principle: normalize the unsavory in public — and they did — and then make consequence itself a one-way instrument, wielded from the state against the people who object. The campaign against cancel culture ended in a government that cancels.

The office exists to convert personal conviction into accountable action through tests of truth, procedure, and record. Those tests are the only form in which the exercise of power is legitimate at all. A polity that treats sincerity as a permission slip has announced it no longer expects the tests to be passed — that the office will henceforth serve the conviction of the man rather than the conviction serving the office. That is the suicide pact the republic refuses to sign by name and signs every afternoon in practice, provided the man is believed to have meant every word. A belief, however deep, licenses nothing. It is only a claim, and claims are why we have evidence, procedure, and review.

Go Deeper into the Circus

The Special Beast Mike Brock · Sep 5 Two summers ago, at the inaugural Liberalism for the 21st Century conference in Washington, I had a brief exchange with Charlie Sykes. I floated a use for the International Criminal Court: an instrument to overcome mass pardons, a court that could act where a corrupted domestic process refused to. Sykes quipped that it would never happen, that Americans… Read full story