Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Andy the Alchemist's avatar
Andy the Alchemist
29m

Pathological liars once proven to be so automatically forfeit all presumption of good faith for quite literally anything they say. You cannot actually verify what is a real belief and simply a lie to advance an agenda with such people, which is why they should never be allowed to ever hold any positions of power whatsoever. If we lived in a functioning society with a real moral foundation, none of this would have ever happened in the first place.

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Greg Smith's avatar
Greg Smith
14m

It's a pity that your style is sometimes opaque where it could be clearer, because your reasoning is admirable.

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