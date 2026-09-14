I saw Will Stancil’s post on Bluesky this morning, responded, and found the reply turning into a piece. His post was the argument in its canonical form: if the vibecession — the multi-year gap between Americans’ sour economic mood and their statistical prosperity — reflected lived experience, then some “hard” empirical measure of the economy should predict sentiment, “since those measures capture people’s lived experiences.” None reliably does. Therefore the vibecession does not arise from lived experience.

The genre has a house organ. Noah Smith has run the dismissal on schedule for years — “If people have jobs, inflation is low, and real incomes are rising, the economy is good” — and when the public’s report persisted anyway, his explanation arrived on cue: people’s perception of the economy is “driven by political discourse on social media, not by the actual economy.” The actual economy being, on inspection, what the instruments describe; the perception, what people live in.

Notice what the argument assumes, because the assumption is the finding. The hard measures are aggregates, and aggregates are means: median real wage, average unemployment, total inflation-adjusted output. Smith’s checklist is the tell — jobs, inflation, real incomes: a mean, the rate of change of a mean, and a mean adjusted by a mean, an instrument panel held up as proof that no one is at sea. What people live in is none of those numbers’ business. They live in variance, in risk-structure, in the presence or absence of floors beneath them, in whether the future is a place they can plan in. A mean cannot register the removal of a floor. Instruments built to smooth the economy’s texture cannot testify about it; concluding from their silence that no one feels it is the measurement regime pulling rank on the population it was built to abstract away.

The variance is measurable anyway, from the hardest data in existence — bank ledgers. The JPMorgan Chase Institute found American families’ income and spending fluctuate by roughly thirty percent month to month, and hourly workers see swings of twenty percent or more one month in four. That is the gig economy in arithmetic: the mean sits politely in place while the texture becomes a knife fight. A person whose income swings a third month to month, carrying no employer health insurance, does not experience “slightly more money, inflation-adjusted, than the Boomers at the same age.” What he lives is the impossibility of regarding next year as somewhere to act. The distinction is between income and career. A career is income with a narrative attached — direction, progression, the dignity of becoming something over time. What the new settlement offers is income without the career: money severed from biography, earnings that arrive with no direction in them. The wage series cannot register the loss, because to the wage series the two are identical. Security is what a money measure scores as nothing: the pension, the insurance, the tenure, the standing to be owed. An economy can raise the wage while stripping the entire bundle, and every instrument called hard will record the exchange as an improvement.

The deepest version is structural, and it compounds. Under-35 homeownership sits near the bottom of the forty-year Census series — 35 percent and falling, with affordability itself at multi-decade lows. An instrument that reads flows cannot see stocks. A generation paying rent accumulates the landlord’s equity, and equity is how a modest advantage in one decade becomes a dynasty in the next. The young cohort’s income matches the Boomers’ at the same age, more or less; the trajectory looks nothing alike, because the shock absorber, the stake, and the compounding were amputated in the interval. The mood is the felt knowledge of the arithmetic the instruments skip. (The St. Louis Fed notes millennials average $1.23 in wealth per Gen X’s $1.00 at the same age — the optimists’ favorite number. It prices in the family that inherited a house; the median renter is not in it.)

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Stancil’s side of the literature has one honest finding, and fairness belongs to it: partisan elasticity in sentiment is documented. Republican moods brighten on inauguration day regardless of lived conditions; the gap between party and price is real. A second exhibit is timing — a critic in my replies this morning pressed it: the vibecession took hold around 2022, and neither gig work nor the uninsured rate jumped that year. On this reading sentiment must track deltas, and a flat trend explains nothing new. But a condition building for thirty years needs no spike to change minds; it needs a shock to make the structure legible, and an inflation print repricing everything from gas to groceries was precisely that. People learned in 2022 what their risk-structure looked like under load. The literature’s own exhibit is the personal-national gap: respondents call their own finances acceptable and the economy dreadful, and the dismissal reads the gap as contamination — you must have heard it somewhere. A less credulous reading remembers who answers surveys. The comfortable respondent with the luxury car in the driveway is usually a parent, rating her own balance sheet accurately and the national question with her children’s rent in view — “how is the economy doing” heard, correctly, as “how is it doing for the people coming up behind you.” The instruments record this as pessimism without cause because they assume the respondent is an atom. Households are not atoms; the sentiment data interview parents. The discipline’s signature move is to let the narrow finding swallow the wide one — some of the gap is tribal noise, therefore all of it is vibes, therefore the people reporting precarity are patients rather than witnesses: discount the public’s self-report, elevate the curated measurement, declare alarm a pathology of the alarmed. It is the sincerity pass wearing a lab coat, the analysts explaining that the room contains no disorder, only people overreacting to it.

The despair has its own hard data; the instruments file it in morgues rather than wage series. Case and Deaton documentedthe decades-long climb in midlife deaths by suicide, overdose, and alcoholic liver disease, concentrated almost entirely among the non-college majority; their summary: for most American adults “the economy and society are no longer delivering.” People do not drink themselves to death over a CPI print. They do it when the structures that made a working life legible — the durable employer, the recognized role, the town with a future in it — are dismantled out from under a paycheck the spreadsheets call adequate. That is cultural dispossession, and a regression of sentiment on aggregate income will never locate it, because the aggregate was built to see an average, and a country is what the average averages away.

A society that only believes its instruments about itself ends up surprised by its population. The vibecession ran for years in the gap between what was measured and what was lived, and everyone who treated the gap as a mass hallucination has since had the opportunity to watch what a hallucination can do to an election. Telling the public it does not know how well it has it requires a life in which well-being is legible from inside a career — tenure, titles, an upward arc — and the economists issuing the correction all have one. The bubble needs no malice; it only requires that everyone doing the measuring experiences the economy as a story with direction, so directionlessness appears in nothing they consult. Smith is the exhibit I know best. I have written about the limits of his dismissal and the paradox inside his empiricism — a rigor capable of processing any data except the fact that the data’s categories are also a position. The vibecession years are that paradox at scale: an analytic class treating meaning as noise because meaning is not in the tables. And then the same class gathers to ponder a second mystery, treated as unrelated to the first: why don’t these people trust the experts? The two puzzles share one answer. An authority that answers testimony with a lecture about messaging has announced what the testimony is worth to it; the public did the arithmetic and returned the evaluation. I have argued that the defining conflict runs between hierarchies and citizens rather than between cultures, and the vibecession debate is one theater in that clash: a technocratic class converted a value question — whether people are secure, directed, and owed something — into a technical one, answered it to its own satisfaction, and filed the population’s dissent as a media artifact. Trust is downstream of being believed, and an expert class that spends a decade explaining that the country’s experience of the country is a vibes error gets the trust numbers it has earned. The mood was the economy, announcing itself through the last channel the measurement regime does not control.

Go Deeper into the Circus

On Categories Mike Brock · Sep 14 This is, after all, a philosophy blog, and if you have been reading me for a long time, you know I write about categories a lot — and this morning as a companion to my other morning’s piece — they used to be one piece before I broke them apart in editing Read full story