Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Andy the Alchemist's avatar
Andy the Alchemist
15h

Conservatives seemingly borderline supernatural ability to gaslight themselves aside, this piece hinges on an argument that I have made myself in the past. It's not just about the raw wages, but the story we can attach to where that money comes from. I can in theory make the same amount of money doing package deliveries for Amazon as I could working at say a non profit actually helping people. I am making 20 bucks an hour either way. But one of these jobs would be so meaningless as to make me borderline suicidal if it was my only means of income for years on end, while the other provides some semblance of pride in your work which is necessary for the nourishment of the human spirit. We ignore this at our own peril. A nation full of gig workers with no consistent structural identity is going to be a miserable and unhappy one. This is just basic human psychology, our happiness is dependent on the ability for us to construct a story of ourselves and then execute upon that story over a long period of time. This is known as growth. If you take the opportunity for professional growth away from large amounts of us, we will feel like failures regardless of how much money we have in actuality. Our system used to understand this, but the billionaires greed cannot be sated and they no longer feel obligated to provide even the meagerest of economic and mental security for the masses. I sincerely hope the consequences of this are very dire for them in the long run.

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mm's avatar
mm
16h

This is so fucking good, I'm gonna start sending you money.

Thanks.

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