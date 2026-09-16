Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Mike Myers's avatar
Mike Myers
15hEdited

Mike, this is a masterpiece of relevance and clarity. Bravo.

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David Witt's avatar
David Witt
12h

Good breakdown Mike. Today's test: see how this list applies to the Macklemore 'controversy.'

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