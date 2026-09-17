Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Unevieuxsac's avatar
Unevieuxsac
5h

So many comments I have written and shelved and so many thoughts on how useless it is to comment on “stupid is as stupid does”. Trads and trucks are not worth spit, — the realities of survival of the young who are educated and give a multitude of fucks for the future, but who work their asses off to pay their bills and have no time for stupid — they are worth my attention. Gawd I hope they inherit the earth and not these morons who have no redeeming features and sink into their self-absorbed useless fantasies.

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Esther Van Lent's avatar
Esther Van Lent
19h

I fucking hate right wing thought and right wing people!!! 😡

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