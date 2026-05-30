Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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William R Hackman's avatar
William R Hackman
May 30

FYI, I forwarded your post to Hitchens' widow, Carol Blue.

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Jessie G's avatar
Jessie G
May 30

I watched Hitchens debate Dinesh D'Souza over religion back in 2007 while promoting his book God is not Great. I was already becoming a fan of his. Yet to see him go toe to toe so fiercely, so unapologetically was inspiring. A couple of years later I picked up a copy of his essential essays and read Breaking the Law in Michael Bloomberg's New York. Once again I found myself inspired. Making absurd laws to create a society based on one's morality is no way to govern and Hitch made the case against better than anyone else. Thanks for reminding me of that.

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