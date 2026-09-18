Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Trudell's avatar
Anne Trudell
16h

For Canadians, Carney's speech and moves (he is actually doing stuff, not just talking about it!) is like moving into sunshine after a long spell of shadow.

Reply
Share
George Robertson's avatar
George Robertson
14h

I think the horse is out of the barn. The US will not lead in the future. Us power has already largely been nullified by the reckless and incompetent administration of Trumps. loyalist cabinet who so thoroughly lack the skills and experience needed to do their jobs. When they have gifted the last of our weapons to Netanyahu. The US will be as powerless as we are alone in a world without any allies who are not in reality our cunning enemies. Unless the people do something about that soon..

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Brock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture