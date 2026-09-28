Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Franz-Xaver Huber's avatar
Franz-Xaver Huber
12h

Great post! I was thinking about this headline before. I was feeling helpless often. But I was able to achieve a lot with the help of others. You always can do something. Even if it feels to be a small thing in the beginning.

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Pam Valente's avatar
Pam Valente
3h

Yes. This. We need our own president and our own cabinet and we need them now. Not January 2029. We need leadership, unity and a plan. We should be protesting and boycotting. We should be angry and indignant and it should show. Everyday. This is a great post.

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