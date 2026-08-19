Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
7h

I heard this sort of excuse for the Vietnam War - the “it’s bad but we had to do it for our country.” Ditto the Iraq wars and Afghanistan. Your friend’s lament would sound the same in German, with Jews instead of immigrants. Did he ever in the prior discussions describe what terrible things these immigrants have done to threaten his country? Were any of them valid? I suspect he ran out of justifications for being a terrible person who supports a terrible policy and that’s why he blocked you. He doesn’t like this latest wave of immigrants, but no doubt thinks the wave who brought his ancestors here was meet and just. As a descendant of the Pilgrims, I would reassure him that, given time, a true American can come to value any immigrant, no matter their race, creed or country of origin. If he can’t, maybe he should live elsewhere.

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johnphilipking's avatar
johnphilipking
7h

This is a powerful, sad, and radically honest essay. Thank you.

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