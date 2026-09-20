Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
4h

America is now a venal traitor nation until it proves otherwise to us the discarded and disgusted.

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Unevieuxsac's avatar
Unevieuxsac
2h

Thank you for this. Your commitment to research and providing your analysis, and a philosophy of responsibility and morality is greatly appreciated, as is your always stated and unwavering love for this nation. People really do depend on your writing for renewing their will to carry on as this country is turned into a chaotic playground by a passel of fools who play with global consequences.

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