The Venezuelan opposition is playing a game they think they understand. They believe they’re using Trump to liberate their country. They don’t realize Trump is using them to launch an undeclared hemispheric war that could destabilize the global order—and they’re helping him do it.

Let me be clear: The Maduro regime is evil. Maria Corina Machado is brave. The Venezuelan people deserve freedom. I have friends in this opposition. I want them to win.

What they are building towards is a constitutional catastrophe wrapped in justified grievance.

At least 43 people killed in undisclosed strikes. No Congressional authorization. No transparency about who’s being killed or on what evidence. Families insisting victims were innocent fishermen. The world’s largest aircraft carrier deployed. CIA authorized for covert operations. Lindsay Graham predicting land strikes. And Trump explicitly bypassing Congress: “We may go to the Senate and tell them about it, but I can’t imagine they’d have any problem with it.”

This isn’t foreign policy. It’s imperial presidency expansion using Venezuelan suffering as cover.

Uriel Epshtein, defending Machado’s dedication of her Nobel Prize to Trump, writes: “Dissidents don’t have the luxury of ideological purity. They have to navigate cold realities of power.”

Fine. Let’s talk about cold realities.

At least 43 people are dead in strikes with no evidence they were who the administration claims. Ecuador released one survivor “for lack of evidence.” Colombia says the U.S. killed their fishermen. But we’re supposed to trust Trump—the man who posts AI images of himself dumping sewage on American protesters—with unilateral war-making power because this particular target happens to deserve it?

Ten thousand troops, heavy bombers, amphibious landing ships—this isn’t counter-narcotics operations. This is regime-change infrastructure. And it’s being deployed by an administration actively dismantling constitutional constraints at home while launching undeclared wars abroad.

The power to make war rests with Congress. Not as procedural nicety. As fundamental constraint on executive power designed specifically to prevent this exact scenario: a president launching wars because he can, bypassing authorization because Congress won’t stop him, killing people without evidence because “national security” justifies anything.

Rand Paul calls it “extrajudicial killing.” He’s right. And the Venezuelan opposition is providing democratic legitimacy to it.

Here’s what “getting real” actually means: The Venezuelan opposition is so desperate for Trump’s help that they’re not seeing what they’re helping Trump establish. That presidents can launch wars unilaterally. That evidence isn’t required for killing people. That constitutional constraints can be bypassed when targets are unsympathetic. That “commander in chief” means “do whatever you want.”

These precedents don’t stop with Venezuela. They affect every future president, every future war, every future target. They accelerate the imperial presidency that makes genuine democratic governance—anywhere—impossible.

Epshtein writes that it’s “easy to moralize from behind the safety of our keyboards.”

You know who doesn’t have that safety? Americans who might be drafted into hemispheric war they never authorized. Colombian fishermen being blown up in strikes with no evidence. Constitutional constraints on executive power that are being systematically destroyed while dissidents cheer because the current target happens to be their enemy.

Liberation struggles aligned with imperial power don’t produce liberation. They produce occupation, chaos, and the conditions that make democracy impossible. Ask Iraq. Ask Libya. Ask anyone who thought American military intervention would solve their dictatorship problem.

Maduro deserves to fall. But not like this. Not through undeclared war launched by an administration attempting authoritarian consolidation at home. Not through extrajudicial killings without evidence. Not by sacrificing constitutional constraints that prevent autocracy.

The Venezuelan opposition thinks they’re being pragmatic. They’re actually enabling the imperial presidency that threatens democracy everywhere—including in the Venezuela they’re trying to liberate.

What time is it? It’s the hour when justified grievances become weapons for unjustifiable power. When dissidents enable the authoritarianism they fight. When liberation struggles become imperial adventures that make liberation impossible.

Some things cost too much. Even freedom bought at the price of constitutional collapse isn’t freedom. It’s the prelude to deeper tyranny.

Go Deeper into the Circus