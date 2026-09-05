Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

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Janet Buchholz's avatar
Janet Buchholz
2h

Thank you, Mike. I'm older every day -- getting close to 87! -- and the truth is, I have no way to pay. But I always check in on what you are writing. Sometimes, I feel you are too wordy - but I left my normal academic life behind decades ago and lived amongst many who don't have our background of a full-blown vocabulary.

I always check what you are offering because many times you really hit the nail on the head and can make even superfluous language (from a barrio point of view) quite understandable. And after so much time checking you out and reading your thoughts, I find you sincere, well-read and well-educated, and (so important in these times) hopeful. Keep up the good work -- and I'll try to be one of those who try to find ways to interpret for others.

Uneducated people are not stupid - by any means. But often there is a need to express certain giros of "higher" language in a manner more in tune with their lived experience. I've discovered that using refrains can often help a lot. And certainly, all the good and bad things in life have happened to them -- and the bad things have often been harsher. So, once they get the gist of what is being said or done, they understand a lot - perhaps more than any "well-educated" person would.

Again, my thanks for all you put into explaining situations for all of us.

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1 reply by Mike Brock
RobinHood's avatar
RobinHood
3h

Thank you

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