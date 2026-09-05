On May 31st, I declared a permanent end to the paywall at Notes from the Circus. This is a reminder to my subscribers that all content here is free. I am doing this as my full-time job. I’d being doing it as my full-time job even if I was making $0 doing it, because the work feels important to things that are much bigger than me.
That said, it is an expensive endeavor for me. I am choosing to forego income. I have also spent tens of thousands of my own money on my private research into AI, as well as maintaining many expensive subscriptions to newspapers and media outlets, since I need good primary reporting for my work.
I also don’t want anyone to feel even the slightest pang of guilt about being a free subscriber if you cannot afford it — I sometimes get emails from committed readers with such sentiments. Save them. Nor do I want you to feel guilty about cancelling if you no longer can.
Thank you to all those who engage with my work in whatever way you choose and whatever way you can.
— Mike
Thank you, Mike. I'm older every day -- getting close to 87! -- and the truth is, I have no way to pay. But I always check in on what you are writing. Sometimes, I feel you are too wordy - but I left my normal academic life behind decades ago and lived amongst many who don't have our background of a full-blown vocabulary.
I always check what you are offering because many times you really hit the nail on the head and can make even superfluous language (from a barrio point of view) quite understandable. And after so much time checking you out and reading your thoughts, I find you sincere, well-read and well-educated, and (so important in these times) hopeful. Keep up the good work -- and I'll try to be one of those who try to find ways to interpret for others.
Uneducated people are not stupid - by any means. But often there is a need to express certain giros of "higher" language in a manner more in tune with their lived experience. I've discovered that using refrains can often help a lot. And certainly, all the good and bad things in life have happened to them -- and the bad things have often been harsher. So, once they get the gist of what is being said or done, they understand a lot - perhaps more than any "well-educated" person would.
Again, my thanks for all you put into explaining situations for all of us.
Thank you