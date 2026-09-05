On May 31st, I declared a permanent end to the paywall at Notes from the Circus. This is a reminder to my subscribers that all content here is free. I am doing this as my full-time job. I’d being doing it as my full-time job even if I was making $0 doing it, because the work feels important to things that are much bigger than me.

That said, it is an expensive endeavor for me. I am choosing to forego income. I have also spent tens of thousands of my own money on my private research into AI, as well as maintaining many expensive subscriptions to newspapers and media outlets, since I need good primary reporting for my work.

I also don’t want anyone to feel even the slightest pang of guilt about being a free subscriber if you cannot afford it — I sometimes get emails from committed readers with such sentiments. Save them. Nor do I want you to feel guilty about cancelling if you no longer can.

Thank you to all those who engage with my work in whatever way you choose and whatever way you can.

— Mike