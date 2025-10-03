Notes from the Circus

Notes from the Circus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynda Richardson's avatar
Lynda Richardson
Oct 3, 2025

I read reports of outraged pundits furious at the atrocities against our citizens, against our constitution, and I come back to the same question. What can I do? Or, the better question: What can I do that will actually STOP this madness.

I am a long-time supporter of the ACLU, who is waging war with the Trump administration in court. I am a paid subscriber to Mark Elias and support the Democracy docket, which fights for voter’s rights. I send money to Doctors Without Borders and UNICEF to help children and families with medical care and food provisions in war-torn Gaza. I support candidates running for office against Republican counterparts. I call and write to members of Congress in my district. I am 75-years old and stand out on the streets with American flags and No Kings protest signs with my 80-year old husband. At the end of the day, the outrages still occur. Do I feel like I’ve made any difference at all? No, quite honestly, I don’t. Am I losing my sanity? On some days, it feels that way.

You say we are scrolling on. Many of us are not. But what, I ask, can we do that will actually STOP THE MADNESS?? Before we go mad ourselves.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Mike Brock and others
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
Oct 3, 2025Edited

I saw this populate my email earlier and tried to scan it. I have so many excellent journalists and authors zoom into my email earlier/ at my choice/ I will sometimes scan. I didn’t think I could get through (💔) yours but just came to it as it populated in Substack.

It’s up to us We the People RIGHT NOW!

We must protect our Freedoms

Please join with us to peacefully protest on Oct 18th

Locate your state events at this link:

https://mobilize.us/s/WdCaag

💙🇺🇸💙

Reply
Share
3 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Brock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture